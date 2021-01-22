Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Oxurion NV    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles - 22/01 17:35:00
2.83 EUR   -3.08%
2020OXURION NV : flambe sur des données précoces mais positives sur THR-687
2019OXURION NV : Rapport annuel
CO
2019OXURION : KBC repasse acheteur
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique OXURION NV
Durée : Période :
Oxurion NV : Graphique analyse technique Oxurion NV | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 311%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 157%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,74%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OXURION NV14.29%136
MODERNA, INC.27.29%52 622
LONZA GROUP AG4.64%49 880
CELLTRION, INC.-13.09%38 701
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.76%35 985
SEAGEN INC.6.08%33 607
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ