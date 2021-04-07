Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Pacific Mercantile Bancorp    PMBC

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP

(PMBC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 07/04 22:00:01
8.89 USD   -1.22%
24/03PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP  : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods relève à l'achat
ZM
Aucune donnée



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP75.10%201
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.04%465 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.95%342 416
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%285 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%212 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.74%196 476
