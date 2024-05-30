Action PKG PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Packaging Corporation of America

Actions

PKG

US6951561090

Emballages papier

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 29/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
179,2 USD -0,97 % Graphique intraday de Packaging Corporation of America -1,18 % +9,97 %
14:08 PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
08/05 Packaging Corporation of America déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 juillet 2024 CI

Graphique Packaging Corporation of America

Graphique Packaging Corporation of America
Profil Société

Packaging Corporation of America figure parmi les leaders américains de la fabrication et de la commercialisation d'emballages. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - emballages en carton ondulé (91,8%) ; - papiers (7,3%) ; - autres (0,9%). A fin 2022, le groupe dispose de 89 sites de production aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Emballages papier
Agenda
14/06/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Packaging Corporation of America

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
179,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
177,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,89 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Emballages papier - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA Action Packaging Corporation of America
+9,97 % 15,97 Md
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Action International Paper Company
+22,82 % 15,42 Md
WESTROCK COMPANY Action WestRock Company
+28,68 % 13,79 Md
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Action Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
+26,14 % 12,59 Md
STORA ENSO OYJ Action Stora Enso Oyj
+7,19 % 11,39 Md
MONDI PLC Action Mondi plc
-8,26 % 8,71 Md
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Action Graphic Packaging Holding Company
+10,30 % 8,36 Md
SIG GROUP AG Action SIG Group AG
-2,69 % 7,76 Md
DS SMITH PLC Action DS Smith Plc
+20,37 % 6,48 Md
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Action Sonoco Products Company
+5,96 % 5,82 Md
Emballages papier - Autres
