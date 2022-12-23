Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 22/12/2022
8.370 USD   -0.59%
14:01PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Cantor Fitzgerald à l'achat
ZM
21/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : New Street relève sa recommandation à acheter
ZM
20/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Cantor Fitzgerald à l'achat

23/12/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Données financières
CA 2022 15 613 M 3 023 M 2 853 M
Résultat net 2022 1 499 M 290 M 274 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 094 M 212 M 200 M
PER 2022 9,62x
Rendement 2022 0,00%
Capitalisation 14 102 M 2 730 M 2 577 M
VE / CA 2022 0,83x
VE / CA 2023 0,69x
Nbr Employés 6 751
Flottant 60,4%
Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée : Période :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique PagSeguro Digital Ltd. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 43,23 BRL
Objectif de cours Moyen 92,45 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 114%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Magnani Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Artur Schunck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-68.08%2 730
FISERV, INC.-2.55%63 211
BLOCK, INC.-62.49%36 237
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-30.06%25 566
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.55%13 116
NEXI S.P.A-47.19%10 265