Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:14 20/12/2022
7.990 USD   +2.04%
16:01PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
07/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Morgan Stanley n'est plus acheteur
ZM
01/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Goldman Sachs négatif sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

20/12/2022 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
16:01PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opi..
ZM
07/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Morgan Stanley n'est plus acheteur
ZM
01/12PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Goldman Sachs négatif sur le dossier
ZM
29/11PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus acheteur
ZM
23/11Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières restent fermes..
MT
23/11PagSeguro Digital augmente son bénéfice par action et son chiffre d'affaires au troisiè..
MT
23/11Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières luttent pour r..
MT
22/11PagSeguro Digital Ltd. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'ensemble de l'année 2..
CI
22/11Transcript : PagSeguro Digital Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
22/11PagSeguro Digital Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mo..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 15 654 M 2 951 M 2 782 M
Résultat net 2022 1 499 M 283 M 266 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 094 M 206 M 194 M
PER 2022 9,24x
Rendement 2022 0,00%
Capitalisation 13 548 M 2 554 M 2 407 M
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
VE / CA 2023 0,65x
Nbr Employés 6 751
Flottant 60,4%
Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée : Période :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique PagSeguro Digital Ltd. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 41,54 BRL
Objectif de cours Moyen 95,16 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 129%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Magnani Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Artur Schunck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-70.63%2 554
FISERV, INC.-4.93%62 658
BLOCK, INC.-61.30%36 147
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-31.11%25 182
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.03%13 199
NEXI S.P.A-46.18%10 476