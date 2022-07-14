Connexion
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:30 14/07/2022
10.29 USD   -4.33%
19:01PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
06/07PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Piper Sandler à l'achat
ZM
01/07PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

14/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
21/06PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Citigroup toujours positif
ZM
20/06Cette small cap pourrait doubler d’ici 2025
09/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs technologiques sont mitigées jeudi en début d'après-..
MT
09/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Tech
MT
09/06PagSeguro Digital annonce une hausse de ses bénéfices ajustés et de son chiffre d'affai..
MT
09/06PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Données financières
CA 2022 15 049 M 2 798 M 2 773 M
Résultat net 2022 1 422 M 264 M 262 M
Tréso. nette 2022 526 M 97,8 M 96,9 M
PER 2022 13,8x
Rendement 2022 0,01%
Capitalisation 18 960 M 3 525 M 3 493 M
VE / CA 2022 1,22x
VE / CA 2023 1,03x
Nbr Employés 6 751
Flottant 60,2%
Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée : Période :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique PagSeguro Digital Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 57,82 BRL
Objectif de cours Moyen 110,92 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 91,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Magnani Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Artur Schunck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-59.00%3 525
FISERV, INC.-10.79%59 384
BLOCK, INC.-60.28%37 551
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.61%31 738
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.11%16 081
NEXI S.P.A-42.70%10 607