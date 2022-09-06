Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:33 06/09/2022
14.73 USD   -2.35%
17:01PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
26/08PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat
ZM
25/08PagSeguro Digital Ltd. fournit des prévisions de revenus pour le troisième trimestre de 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

06/09/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
17:01PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
26/08PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat
ZM
25/08PagSeguro Digital Ltd. fournit des prévisions de revenus pour le troisième trimestre de..
CI
25/08HISTORIQUE DES RÉACTIONS AUX BÉNÉFIC : Pagseguro Digital Ltd, indicateur de suivi de 33,3%..
MT
14/07PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
06/07PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Piper Sandler à l'achat
ZM
01/07PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
21/06PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Citigroup toujours positif
ZM
21/06PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. : Citigroup toujours positif
ZM
20/06Cette small cap pourrait doubler d’ici 2025
ZB
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 15 892 M 3 066 M 3 056 M
Résultat net 2022 1 459 M 281 M 280 M
Tréso. nette 2022 337 M 65,0 M 64,8 M
PER 2022 18,4x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 25 632 M 4 945 M 4 929 M
VE / CA 2022 1,59x
VE / CA 2023 1,31x
Nbr Employés 6 751
Flottant 71,6%
Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée : Période :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique PagSeguro Digital Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 78,17 BRL
Objectif de cours Moyen 106,65 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Magnani Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Artur Schunck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-42.49%4 945
FISERV, INC.-2.26%64 879
BLOCK, INC.-58.93%39 520
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.23%34 382
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.58%15 687
NEXI S.P.A-41.06%10 728