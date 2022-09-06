|
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
|Recommandations des analystes sur PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Données financières
|CA 2022
15 892 M
3 066 M
3 056 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 459 M
281 M
280 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
337 M
65,0 M
64,8 M
|PER 2022
|18,4x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
25 632 M
4 945 M
4 929 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,59x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,31x
|Nbr Employés
|6 751
|Flottant
|71,6%
|Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|78,17 BRL
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|106,65 BRL
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|36,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs