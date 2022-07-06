|
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. : Piper Sandler à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
15 046 M
2 789 M
2 722 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 402 M
260 M
254 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
342 M
63,4 M
61,9 M
|PER 2022
|14,1x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
19 074 M
3 535 M
3 450 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,24x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,01x
|Nbr Employés
|6 751
|Flottant
|60,2%
|Graphique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,17 BRL
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|117,89 BRL
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|103%
