  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Papa John's International, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 10/04/2023
75.28 USD   -1.57%
14:01Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat
ZM
04/04Papa John's International et PJP Investments prévoient d'ouvrir 650 nouveaux restaurants en Inde d'ici 2033
MT
22/03Papa John's nomme Chris Collins directeur financier et comptable par intérim après le départ du directeur financier
MT
Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat

11/04/2023 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
14:01Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Market..
ZM
04/04Papa John's International et PJP Investments prévoient d'ouvrir 650 nouveaux restaurant..
MT
22/03Papa John's nomme Chris Collins directeur financier et comptable par intérim après le d..
MT
22/03Papa John's International Inc. annonce la nomination de Chris Collins
CI
07/03Papa John's International, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securiti..
ZM
02/03Papa John's annonce que Jeffrey Smith démissionne de son poste de président du conseil ..
MT
02/03Papa John's International, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'admini..
CI
28/02Papa John's International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus mainti..
ZM
27/02Papa John's International, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securiti..
ZM
24/02Les faibles résultats de Papa John's International au quatrième trimestre reflètent le ..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 2 194 M - 2 022 M
Résultat net 2023 100 M - 92,2 M
Dette nette 2023 639 M - 589 M
PER 2023 25,9x
Rendement 2023 2,29%
Capitalisation 2 609 M 2 609 M 2 406 M
VE / CA 2023 1,48x
VE / CA 2024 1,44x
Nbr Employés 12 000
Flottant 70,1%
Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Papa John's International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Papa John's International, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 75,28 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Collins Vice President-Treasury & Tax
Christopher Lewis Coleman Independent Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.54%2 609
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.58%120 378
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.86%44 220
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.9.52%18 321
SODEXO11.00%15 726
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-6.92%14 805
