Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 194 M
-
2 022 M
|Résultat net 2023
100 M
-
92,2 M
|Dette nette 2023
639 M
-
589 M
|PER 2023
|25,9x
|Rendement 2023
|2,29%
|Capitalisation
2 609 M
2 609 M
2 406 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,48x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,44x
|Nbr Employés
|12 000
|Flottant
|70,1%
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|75,28 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|96,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,5%
