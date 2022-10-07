|
Papa John's International, Inc. : Opinion positive de BTIG
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
|18:01
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Opinion positive de BT..
|
ZM
|03/10
|Selon Wedbush, Papa John's International devrait voir des opportunités dans un contexte..
|
MT
|03/10
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securiti..
|
ZM
|03/10
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
|
ZM
|30/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Market..
|
ZM
|23/09
|Les actions de Papa John's augmentent après que Stephens ait établi une couverture à su..
|
MT
|23/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Stephens Inc. favorabl..
|
ZM
|20/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus favora..
|
ZM
|15/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. lance la première pizza inspirée de l'espace au monde, ..
|
CI
|17/08
|Papa John's International, Inc. : BTIG persiste à l'acha..
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 112 M
-
2 149 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
71,4 M
-
72,6 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
520 M
-
529 M
|PER 2022
|38,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,14%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 538 M
2 538 M
2 583 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,45x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,39x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|65,4%
|
|Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|71,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|107,87 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|50,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs