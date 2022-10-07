Recherche avancée
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:27 07/10/2022
66.88 USD   -6.87%
18:01Papa John's International, Inc. : Opinion positive de BTIG
ZM
03/10Selon Wedbush, Papa John's International devrait voir des opportunités dans un contexte d'incertitude à court terme.
MT
03/10Papa John's International, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Papa John's International, Inc. : Opinion positive de BTIG

07/10/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 2 112 M - 2 149 M
Résultat net 2022 71,4 M - 72,6 M
Dette nette 2022 520 M - 529 M
PER 2022 38,1x
Rendement 2022 2,14%
Capitalisation 2 538 M 2 538 M 2 583 M
VE / CA 2022 1,45x
VE / CA 2023 1,39x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 65,4%
Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Papa John's International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Papa John's International, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 71,81 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,87 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 50,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann B. Gugino Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
C. Max Wetzel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-46.20%2 538
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.95%102 520
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.12%35 785
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.64%15 850
SODEXO6.83%11 829
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-11.00%5 129