  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  Papa John's International, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:52 05/01/2023
79.99 USD   -2.52%
16:01Papa John's International, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat
ZM
2022Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
2022Aveva soutient le rachat par Schneider Electric, les casinos à la fête : Planète Bourse du 28 novembre
ZB
Papa John's International, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat

05/01/2023 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 2 100 M - 1 979 M
Résultat net 2022 66,3 M - 62,5 M
Dette nette 2022 530 M - 499 M
PER 2022 44,4x
Rendement 2022 1,88%
Capitalisation 2 899 M 2 899 M 2 733 M
VE / CA 2022 1,63x
VE / CA 2023 1,58x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 70,7%
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 82,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 95,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann B. Gugino Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
C. Max Wetzel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.32%2 899
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.30%119 899
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.02%40 879
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.3.40%17 505
SODEXO1.50%14 062
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.57%4 855