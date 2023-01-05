|
Papa John's International, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 100 M
-
1 979 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
66,3 M
-
62,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
530 M
-
499 M
|PER 2022
|44,4x
|Rendement 2022
|1,88%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 899 M
2 899 M
2 733 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,63x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,58x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|70,7%
|
|Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|82,05 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|95,07 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|15,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs