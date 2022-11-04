|
Papa John's International, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours positif
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 099 M
-
2 150 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
66,0 M
-
67,6 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
513 M
-
526 M
|PER 2022
|34,4x
|Rendement 2022
|2,04%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 655 M
2 655 M
2 720 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,51x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,45x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|71,0%
|
|Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|75,15 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|103,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|37,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs