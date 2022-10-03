|
Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
|
|13:01
|
|30/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Market..
|
|23/09
|Les actions de Papa John's augmentent après que Stephens ait établi une couverture à su..
|
|23/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Stephens Inc. favorabl..
|
|20/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus favora..
|
|15/09
|Papa John's International, Inc. lance la première pizza inspirée de l'espace au monde, ..
|
|17/08
|Papa John's International, Inc. : BTIG persiste à l'acha..
|
|12/08
|PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Détachement de dividen..
|
|08/08
|Papa John’s International, Inc. dévoile sa toute première innovation sans croûte a..
|
|05/08
|Papa John's International, Inc. : Credit Suisse persiste..
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 113 M
-
2 155 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
71,5 M
-
73,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
520 M
-
530 M
|PER 2022
|37,0x
|Rendement 2022
|2,19%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 475 M
2 475 M
2 524 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,42x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,36x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|65,4%
|
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|70,01 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|108,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|55,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs