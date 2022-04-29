Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Papa John's International, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  29/04 20:16:21
91.55 USD   -0.53%
19:11PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
19/04Papa John's International, Inc. nomme Joe Sieve au poste de Chief Restaurant Officer
CI
18/04PAPA JOHNS ANNONCE SA DERNIÈRE INNOVATION DE MENU : Pizza épique à croûte farcie de pepperoni
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

29/04/2022 | 19:11
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
19:11PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
19/04Papa John's International, Inc. nomme Joe Sieve au poste de Chief Restaurant Officer
CI
18/04PAPA JOHNS ANNONCE SA DERNIÈRE INNOV : Pizza épique à croûte farcie de pepperoni
CI
01/04Selon Oppenheimer, l'action Papa John's constitue une " opportunité d'achat de premier ..
MT
01/04Selon Oppenheimer, Papa John's devrait enregistrer des ventes positives dans les mêmes ..
MT
31/03Papa John’s International Inc. annonce un accord de refranchissement stratégique m..
CI
22/03La Humane Society of the United States soumet une proposition d'actionnaire à Papa John..
CI
22/03Papa John's International, Inc. reçoit une proposition d'actionnaires de la part de la ..
CI
09/03Papa John's International suspend toutes ses activités en Russie
MT
09/03Papa John's International, Inc. suspend toutes les opérations de l'entreprise en Russie
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 182 M - 2 074 M
Résultat net 2022 130 M - 124 M
Dette nette 2022 451 M - 428 M
PER 2022 25,4x
Rendement 2022 1,56%
Capitalisation 3 314 M 3 314 M 3 149 M
VE / CA 2022 1,73x
VE / CA 2023 1,63x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 66,2%
Graphique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Papa John's International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Papa John's International, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 92,04 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 140,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann B. Gugino Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
Jack Harold Swaysland Senior Vice President-International
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.04%3 314
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-34.53%88 090
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.00%37 786
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.11%16 702
SODEXO-6.75%11 056
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-0.65%4 687