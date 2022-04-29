|
Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 182 M
|Résultat net 2022
130 M
|Dette nette 2022
451 M
|PER 2022
|25,4x
|Rendement 2022
|1,56%
|Capitalisation
3 314 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,73x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,63x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|66,2%
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|92,04 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|140,38 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|52,5%
