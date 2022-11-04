Recherche avancée
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  21:00 03/11/2022
75.15 USD   +2.23%
13:01Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
03/11BPA ajusté et revenu en baisse pour Papa John's International au 3e trimestre
MT
03/11Papa John's International, Inc. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 25 septembre 2022
CI
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Papa John's International, Inc. : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier

04/11/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 2 099 M - 2 150 M
Résultat net 2022 66,0 M - 67,6 M
Dette nette 2022 513 M - 526 M
PER 2022 34,4x
Rendement 2022 2,04%
Capitalisation 2 655 M 2 655 M 2 720 M
VE / CA 2022 1,51x
VE / CA 2023 1,45x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 71,0%
Tendances analyse technique PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 75,15 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann B. Gugino Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
C. Max Wetzel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-43.70%2 655
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.61%97 162
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%36 788
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.42%17 069
SODEXO15.26%12 573
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.29%4 844