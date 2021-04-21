



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL) Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 212,80 SEK Dernier Cours de Cloture 210,20 SEK Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,24% Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,85% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL) -20.05% 2 631 NETEASE, INC. 11.55% 73 753 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.74% 73 191 NEXON CO., LTD. 12.26% 29 327 NCSOFT CORPORATION -5.26% 16 268 ZYNGA INC. 6.18% 11 371