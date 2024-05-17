Parker Hannifin Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes de commande et de contrôle. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - systèmes industriels (84,1%) : tuyaux industriels, raccords et adaptateurs pour tubes, filtres à huile, filtres à air, moteurs, pompes et vannes hydrauliques, accessoires pneumatiques, équipements de diagnostic, systèmes de climatisation et de contrôle (dispositifs de contrôle du gaz carbonique, contrôleurs électroniques, régulateurs de pression, vannes électromagnétiques, détendeurs thermostatiques), etc. 57,7% du CA est réalisé en Amérique du Nord ; - systèmes et composants aérospatiaux (15,9%) : systèmes de commandes de vol, dispositifs d'automatisation et de lecture de débit des fluides, composants hydrauliques, freins, etc. destinés aux avions militaires et commerciaux. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (64,4%), Europe (19,9%), Asie-Pacifique (14,4%) et Amérique latine (1,3%).

Secteur Machines et équipements industriels