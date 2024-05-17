Action PH PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Actions

PH

US7010941042

Machines et équipements industriels

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 16/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
539,5 USD -2,49 % Graphique intraday de Parker-Hannifin Corporation -3,78 % +17,10 %
14:04 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
13:58 Parker-Hannifin fixe de nouveaux objectifs financiers à cinq ans MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Parker-Hannifin Corporation

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Parker-Hannifin fixe de nouveaux objectifs financiers à cinq ans MT
Transcript : Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Special Call
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Evercore ISI toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de Parker Hannifin a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 306 872 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Parker Hannifin a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 239 441 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Parker Hannifin a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 505 760 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Argus toujours positif ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. toujours positif ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs optimiste sur le dossier ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours positif ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Barclays toujours à l'achat ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
Parker-Hannifin augmente ses bénéfices ajustés et son chiffre d'affaires net au troisième trimestre fiscal ; révision des prévisions pour l'exercice 2024 MT
Parker-Hannifin Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
Parker-Hannifin Corporation fournit des prévisions de ventes pour l'année fiscale se terminant le 30 juin 2024 CI
Parker-Hannifin Corporation augmente son dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 7 juin 2024 CI
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Zacks Investment Research maintient son opinion neutre ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif ZM
Transcript : Parker-Hannifin Corporation Presents at BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference 2024, Mar-19-2024 11:25 AM

Graphique Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Graphique Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Parker Hannifin Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes de commande et de contrôle. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - systèmes industriels (84,1%) : tuyaux industriels, raccords et adaptateurs pour tubes, filtres à huile, filtres à air, moteurs, pompes et vannes hydrauliques, accessoires pneumatiques, équipements de diagnostic, systèmes de climatisation et de contrôle (dispositifs de contrôle du gaz carbonique, contrôleurs électroniques, régulateurs de pression, vannes électromagnétiques, détendeurs thermostatiques), etc. 57,7% du CA est réalisé en Amérique du Nord ; - systèmes et composants aérospatiaux (15,9%) : systèmes de commandes de vol, dispositifs d'automatisation et de lecture de débit des fluides, composants hydrauliques, freins, etc. destinés aux avions militaires et commerciaux. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (64,4%), Europe (19,9%), Asie-Pacifique (14,4%) et Amérique latine (1,3%).
Secteur
Machines et équipements industriels
Agenda
01/08/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
22
Dernier Cours de Cloture
539,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
587,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,92 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Machines et équipements industriels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Action Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+17,10 % 69,35 Md
ATLAS COPCO AB Action Atlas Copco AB
+13,57 % 86,09 Md
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Action Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+18,30 % 36,87 Md
XYLEM INC. Action Xylem Inc.
+24,76 % 34,59 Md
FANUC CORPORATION Action Fanuc Corporation
+10,85 % 28,08 Md
FORTIVE CORPORATION Action Fortive Corporation
+5,03 % 27,22 Md
SANDVIK AB Action Sandvik AB
+4,17 % 26,91 Md
DOVER CORPORATION Action Dover Corporation
+19,71 % 25,31 Md
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Action Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
+15,10 % 24,95 Md
ALFA LAVAL AB Action Alfa Laval AB
+20,18 % 18,81 Md
Machines et équipements industriels - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action PH
  4. Actualités Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat