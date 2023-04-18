|
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
|Recommandations des analystes sur PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
3 205 M
-
2 935 M
|Résultat net 2023
377 M
-
345 M
|Dette nette 2023
503 M
-
461 M
|PER 2023
|6,86x
|Rendement 2023
|2,70%
|Capitalisation
2 478 M
2 478 M
2 269 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,93x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,77x
|Nbr Employés
|6 500
|Flottant
|68,7%
|Graphique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|11,90 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|19,97 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|67,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs