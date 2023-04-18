Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PTEN   US7034811015

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:16:13 18/04/2023
11.69 USD   -1.76%
17:00Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
ZM
01/03PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif

18/04/2023 | 17:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
17:00Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
ZM
01/03PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre
ZM
13/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
ZM
10/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Opinion positive de Susquehanna
ZM
10/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa..
ZM
09/02Transcript : Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
08/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le ..
CI
08/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31..
CI
08/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 16 mars 2023
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 3 205 M - 2 935 M
Résultat net 2023 377 M - 345 M
Dette nette 2023 503 M - 461 M
PER 2023 6,86x
Rendement 2023 2,70%
Capitalisation 2 478 M 2 478 M 2 269 M
VE / CA 2023 0,93x
VE / CA 2024 0,77x
Nbr Employés 6 500
Flottant 68,7%
Graphique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,90 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 67,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William Andrew Hendricks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Curtis W. Huff Non-Executive Chairman
Terry H. Hunt Independent Director
Michael W. Conlon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-29.33%2 478
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.27.52%16 557
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-9.48%8 931
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC6.76%5 623
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION33.33%5 044
TRANSOCEAN LTD.43.64%5 020
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Cotés.
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer