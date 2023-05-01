|
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morningstar réajuste son opinion à la hausse
Données financières
|CA 2023
3 167 M
-
2 886 M
|Résultat net 2023
369 M
-
337 M
|Dette nette 2023
487 M
-
444 M
|PER 2023
|6,53x
|Rendement 2023
|2,89%
|Capitalisation
2 330 M
2 330 M
2 124 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,89x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,80x
|Nbr Employés
|6 500
|Flottant
|68,7%
|Graphique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|11,19 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|18,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|65,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs