  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    PTEN   US7034811015

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:42:24 01/05/2023
11.26 USD   +0.58%
20:01Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morningstar réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
18:01Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Piper Sandler toujours positif
ZM
28/04Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morningstar réajuste son opinion à la hausse

01/05/2023 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
20:01Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morningstar réajuste son opinion..
ZM
18:01Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Piper Sandler toujours positif
ZM
28/04Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient so..
ZM
27/04Transcript : Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
27/04Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 m..
CI
27/04Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 juin 2023
CI
18/04Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
ZM
01/03PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre
ZM
13/02Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
ZM
Données financières
CA 2023 3 167 M - 2 886 M
Résultat net 2023 369 M - 337 M
Dette nette 2023 487 M - 444 M
PER 2023 6,53x
Rendement 2023 2,89%
Capitalisation 2 330 M 2 330 M 2 124 M
VE / CA 2023 0,89x
VE / CA 2024 0,80x
Nbr Employés 6 500
Flottant 68,7%
Tendances analyse technique PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,19 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 65,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William Andrew Hendricks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Curtis W. Huff Non-Executive Chairman
Terry H. Hunt Independent Director
Michael W. Conlon Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-33.55%2 330
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.31.54%18 691
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-3.06%9 034
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC1.96%5 330
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION29.41%4 872
TRANSOCEAN LTD.29.39%4 522
