Paychex, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement de progiciels de gestion intégrée (ERP). Le groupe propose parallèlement des prestations d'infogérance à destination des petites et moyennes entreprises. Le CA par secteur d'activité se répartit comme suit : - solutions de gestion de la paie et des ressources humaines (74,5%) : solutions de gestion des fiches de paie, de fichiers comptables internes, d'impôts et d'autres taxes, des avantages sociaux des employés, des pensions, etc. ; - solutions de gestion des ressources humaines pour organisations professionnelles d'employeurs (23,5%) : gestion des assurances maladies, des risques et des emplois du temps, assistance des employés, etc. ; - gestion des fonds (2%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.

