Paychex, Inc.

Actions

PAYX

US7043261079

Services pour l'emploi

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 02/04/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:00:22
122,1 USD +0,38 % Graphique intraday de Paychex, Inc. 122,5 +0,35 %
14:04 PAYCHEX, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
02/04 PAYCHEX, INC. : Evercore ISI toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Paychex, Inc.

Paychex revoit à la baisse ses perspectives de croissance du chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 alors que le chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre n'est pas à la hauteur des attentes MT
Le chiffre d'affaires de Paychex est inférieur aux prévisions en raison de la faiblesse des dépenses des clients RE
Paychex à la recherche d'acquisitions CI
Transcript : Paychex, Inc., Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 02, 2024
Paychex : bénéfices ajustés et chiffre d'affaires en hausse pour le troisième trimestre fiscal ; révision des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 MT
Paychex, Inc. révise ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 mai 2024 CI
Paychex, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 29 février 2024 CI
Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche alors que les traders attendent des indices de direction du marché ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont principalement en hausse. MT
Les perspectives sur les taux d'intérêt freinent Wall Street avant la cloche ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont en hausse MT
Paychex, Inc. nomme Beaumont Vance au poste de vice-président senior des données, de l'analyse et de l'IA CI
Paychex risque d'être confronté au crédit d'impôt pour la rétention des employés (ERTC) et aux revenus d'investissement, selon RBC Capital Markets MT
Un initié de Paychex a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 883 889 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Paychex a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 865 925 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Paychex maintient son dividende trimestriel à 0,89 $ et autorise un rachat d'actions de 400 millions de dollars MT
Paychex, Inc. (NasdaqGS:PAYX) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 400 millions de dollars. CI
Paychex, Inc. annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 27 février 2024 CI
Paychex, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Un initié de Paychex a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 920 308 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PAYCHEX, INC. : JPMorgan Chase toujours à vendre sur le dossier ZM
PAYCHEX, INC. : Citigroup n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
PAYCHEX, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
PAYCHEX, INC. : Barclays conserve son opinion neutre ZM
PAYCHEX, INC. : TD Cowen moins optimiste ZM

Graphique Paychex, Inc.
Profil Société

Paychex, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement de progiciels de gestion intégrée (ERP). Le groupe propose parallèlement des prestations d'infogérance à destination des petites et moyennes entreprises. Le CA par secteur d'activité se répartit comme suit : - solutions de gestion de la paie et des ressources humaines (74,5%) : solutions de gestion des fiches de paie, de fichiers comptables internes, d'impôts et d'autres taxes, des avantages sociaux des employés, des pensions, etc. ; - solutions de gestion des ressources humaines pour organisations professionnelles d'employeurs (23,5%) : gestion des assurances maladies, des risques et des emplois du temps, assistance des employés, etc. ; - gestion des fonds (2%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Services pour l'emploi
Agenda
26/06/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Paychex, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
122,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
120,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,07 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services d'externalisations et de personnel

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PAYCHEX, INC. Action Paychex, Inc.
+2,49 % 43,93 Md
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD Action Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd
+9,26 % 67,19 Md
TRINET GROUP, INC. Action TriNet Group, Inc.
+11,24 % 6,69 Md
BENEFIT ONE INC. Action Benefit One Inc.
+1,91 % 2,26 Md
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC. Action TechnoPro Holdings, Inc.
-20,63 % 2,08 Md
MEITEC GROUP HOLDINGS INC. Action MEITEC Group Holdings Inc.
+2,19 % 1,48 Md
SMS CO., LTD. Action SMS Co., Ltd.
-14,47 % 1,41 Md
OUTSOURCING INC. Action OUTSOURCING Inc.
+0,49 % 1,45 Md
OPEN UP GROUP INC. Action Open Up Group Inc.
-14,86 % 1,14 Md
UT GROUP CO.,LTD. Action UT Group Co.,Ltd.
+44,03 % 920 M
Services d'externalisations et de personnel
