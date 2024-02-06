Paylocity Holding Corporation est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles de gestion du capital humain (HCM) et de paie basées sur le cloud. Les services de la société sont fournis en mode SaaS (Software-as-a-Service). Ses solutions logicielles de gestion du capital humain et de la paie constituent une plateforme unifiée pour le lieu de travail moderne. Elle propose une suite de produits qui aide les entreprises à attirer et à retenir les talents, à créer une culture et des liens avec leurs employés et à rationaliser et automatiser les processus de ressources humaines (RH) et de paie. La gamme de produits de la société comprend la paie, les ressources humaines, le temps et le travail, les talents, les avantages sociaux, l'expérience des employés, les idées et les recommandations, les services de mise en uvre et de formation, ainsi que les services fiscaux et réglementaires. Ses solutions logicielles offrent à ses clients une intégration automatisée des données avec des systèmes de partenaires tiers sur sa place de marché d'intégration, tels que les systèmes 401(k), les avantages sociaux et les systèmes de fournisseurs d'assurance. Elle fournit ses solutions SaaS à environ 36 200 clients à travers les États-Unis.

Secteur Logiciels