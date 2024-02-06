|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|166,3 USD
|+4,70 %
|+4,33 %
|+0,57 %
|17:05
|PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|17/01
|Paylocity présente de nouvelles fonctionnalités d'intelligence artificielle
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+0,39 %
|8 924 M $
|+9,85 %
|320 Mrd $
|+19,29 %
|205 Mrd $
|+10,11 %
|161 Mrd $
|+10,70 %
|57 075 M $
|+6,69 %
|31 217 M $
|+4,36 %
|30 342 M $
|-3,25 %
|16 250 M $
|-1,19 %
|14 642 M $
|-2,50 %
|12 846 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Paylocity Holding Corporation - Nasdaq
- Actualités Paylocity Holding Corporation
- Paylocity Holding Corporation : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat