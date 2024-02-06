Action PCTY PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Paylocity Holding Corporation

Actions

PCTY

US70438V1061

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:25:48 06/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
166,3 USD +4,70 % Graphique intraday de Paylocity Holding Corporation +4,33 % +0,57 %
17:05 PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
17/01 Paylocity présente de nouvelles fonctionnalités d'intelligence artificielle MT

Dernières actualités sur Paylocity Holding Corporation

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Paylocity présente de nouvelles fonctionnalités d'intelligence artificielle MT
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. moins optimiste ZM
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 370 879 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : TD Cowen réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 876 602 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 232 934 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation Presents at 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference, Dec-05-2023 10:55 AM
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 670 453 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Paylocity acquiert la plateforme de planification des effectifs TraceHQ.com MT
Paylocity Holding Corporation (NasdaqGS:PCTY) a acquis TraceHQ.com, Inc. CI
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 329 598 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 6 187 416 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : UBS n'est plus acheteur ZM
Les actions de Paylocity chutent après les résultats du premier trimestre, l'objectif de prix est réduit par Needham MT
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Paylocity : hausse du revenu net non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires pour le premier trimestre fiscal ; les prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal ne sont pas atteintes ; les actions chutent en avant-première MT
Paylocity : hausse du bénéfice net non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre fiscal ; maintien des perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour l'exercice 2024 ; les actions chutent après les heures de bureau MT
Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
Paylocity Holding Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Paylocity Holding Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et l'année fiscale 2024 CI
Paylocity lance deux nouveaux produits RH MT
Paylocity lance de nouveaux produits conçus pour renforcer l'engagement de la main-d'œuvre moderne d'aujourd'hui CI
Un initié de Paylocity Holding a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 241 200 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Linda Breard rejoint le conseil d'administration de Paylocity CI

Graphique Paylocity Holding Corporation

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Paylocity Holding Corporation est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles de gestion du capital humain (HCM) et de paie basées sur le cloud. Les services de la société sont fournis en mode SaaS (Software-as-a-Service). Ses solutions logicielles de gestion du capital humain et de la paie constituent une plateforme unifiée pour le lieu de travail moderne. Elle propose une suite de produits qui aide les entreprises à attirer et à retenir les talents, à créer une culture et des liens avec leurs employés et à rationaliser et automatiser les processus de ressources humaines (RH) et de paie. La gamme de produits de la société comprend la paie, les ressources humaines, le temps et le travail, les talents, les avantages sociaux, l'expérience des employés, les idées et les recommandations, les services de mise en uvre et de formation, ainsi que les services fiscaux et réglementaires. Ses solutions logicielles offrent à ses clients une intégration automatisée des données avec des systèmes de partenaires tiers sur sa place de marché d'intégration, tels que les systèmes 401(k), les avantages sociaux et les systèmes de fournisseurs d'assurance. Elle fournit ses solutions SaaS à environ 36 200 clients à travers les États-Unis.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
08/02/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Paylocity Holding Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
22
Dernier Cours de Cloture
158,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
202,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27,45 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciel d'entreprise

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Action Paylocity Holding Corporation
+0,39 % 8 924 M $
ORACLE CORPORATION Action Oracle Corporation
+9,85 % 320 Mrd $
SAP SE Action SAP SE
+19,29 % 205 Mrd $
SERVICENOW, INC. Action ServiceNow, Inc.
+10,11 % 161 Mrd $
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Action Constellation Software Inc.
+10,70 % 57 075 M $
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Action Fair Isaac Corporation
+6,69 % 31 217 M $
HUBSPOT, INC. Action HubSpot, Inc.
+4,36 % 30 342 M $
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED Action WiseTech Global Limited
-3,25 % 16 250 M $
SAGE GROUP PLC Action Sage Group plc
-1,19 % 14 642 M $
TRIMBLE, INC. Action Trimble, Inc.
-2,50 % 12 846 M $
Logiciel d'entreprise
