PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Actions

PYPL

US70450Y1038

Services d'assistance aux entreprises

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 07/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
67,3 USD +0,42 % Graphique intraday de PayPal Holdings, Inc. +6,84 % +9,59 %
12:07 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Citigroup toujours positif ZM
05/06 Transcript : PayPal Holdings, Inc. Presents at BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference, Jun-05-2024 01:20 PM

Dernières actualités sur PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PayPal nomme Christopher Natali au poste de directeur de la comptabilité MT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : New Street toujours à l'achat ZM
Les actions de PayPal augmentent après le relèvement de Mizuho MT
La Banque du Canada prévoit de renforcer la supervision des prestataires de services de paiement RE
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Mizuho Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
PayPal USD de PayPal Holdings desormais disponible sur la blockchain Solana MT
PayPal prévoit de créer une activité publicitaire basée sur les données et les habitudes de consommation de ses clients MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières baissent avant la cloche mardi MT
Paypal Holdings, Inc. annonce des nominations à des postes de direction CI
Un initié de Paypal Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 272 616 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
InFlux Technologies Ltd. lance la solution Fiat Payments OnRamp avec PayPal CI
Le CFPB publie une règle permettant aux consommateurs de contester les frais et d'obtenir des remboursements sur les prêts Buy Now, Pay Later (Achetez maintenant, payez plus tard) MT
Elon Musk officialise le passage de twitter.com à X.com AW
Télévision par câble, billets Charles, élections européennes : ce qui va changer en juin DP
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : HSBC favorable sur le dossier ZM
Wall Street finit en ordre dispersé, seul le Dow Jones brille AW
Paypal nomme Steve Winoker au poste de directeur des relations avec les investisseurs, à compter du 15 mai 2024 CI
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Daiwa Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Autonomous Research à l'achat ZM
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : CICC Research favorable sur le dossier ZM
Starbucks, TFI : Deux salles deux ambiances Our Logo

Profil Société

PayPal Holdings, Inc. figure parmi les principaux prestataires mondiaux de services de paiement en ligne. La société permet aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services, ainsi que leurs opérations de transfert et de retrait de fonds. PayPal Holdings, Inc. exploite une plateforme technologique dotées de solutions (marques PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree) destinées à faciliter les paiements assurés via des sites marchands, des dispositifs mobiles, et par le biais de magasins. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus des transactions (90,2%) ; - revenus issus des prestations de services à valeur ajoutée (9,8%). A fin 2023, PayPal Holdings, Inc. compte 426 millions de comptes actifs. 58% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Services d'assistance aux entreprises
11/06/2024 - RBC Capital Markets FinTech Conference
S&P 500
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
46
Dernier Cours de Cloture
67,3 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
77,69 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,45 %
