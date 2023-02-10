Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. PennantPark Investment Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PNNT   US7080621045

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(PNNT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 09/02/2023
5.490 USD   -8.35%
PennantPark Investment Corporation : Oppenheimer maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
Transcript : PennantPark Investment Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
PennantPark Investment Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

PennantPark Investment Corporation : Oppenheimer maintient son opinion neutre

10/02/2023 | 14:54
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 127 M - 118 M
Résultat net 2023 49,6 M - 46,2 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 7,20x
Rendement 2023 13,0%
Capitalisation 358 M 358 M 333 M
Capi. / CA 2023 2,82x
Capi. / CA 2024 2,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 97,0%
Graphique PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
PennantPark Investment Corporation : Graphique analyse technique PennantPark Investment Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,49 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,53 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arthur Howard Penn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard T. Allorto Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Guy F. Talarico Chief Compliance Officer
Adam K. Bernstein Independent Director
Jeffrey Flug Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.52%358
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.31%10 532
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.77%5 436
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.61%4 083
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.46%3 940
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND9.95%3 900