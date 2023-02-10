|
PennantPark Investment Corporation : Oppenheimer maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
127 M
-
118 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
49,6 M
-
46,2 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|7,20x
|Rendement 2023
|13,0%
|
|Capitalisation
|
358 M
358 M
333 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,82x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|2,79x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|97,0%
|
|Graphique PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|5,49 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,53 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs