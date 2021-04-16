Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Perdoceo Education Corporation
  5. Fonds
  6. Fonds Positionnés
    PRDO

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION

(PRDO)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/04 19:14:42
11.765 USD   -0.21%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Education Tech and Digital Lea...-2.69%1.01%-NCActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.95%0.15%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...1.37%0.14%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD0.99%0.13%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...0.84%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.47%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Perdoceo Education Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Perdoceo Education Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 129%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 97,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 69,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION-6.65%826
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-18.95%34 315
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-20.99%25 285
GSX TECHEDU INC.-51.46%6 119
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.21.68%5 263
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.65%4 471
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ