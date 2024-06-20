Pernod Ricard est le n° 2 mondial de la production et de la commercialisation de vins et de spiritueux Premium et de Prestige. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - spiritueux et champagnes de marques stratégiques internationales (63,4%) : marques Absolut (12,7 millions de caisses vendues en 2022/23), Jameson (10,7 millions), Ballantine's (8,8 millions), Chivas Regal (5,1 millions), Malibu (4,7 millions), Ricard (4,4 millions), Havana Club (4,3 millions), Beefeater (3,7 millions), Martell (2,4 millions), The Glenlivet (1,6 million), Mumm (0,6 million), Royal Salute (0,3 million) et Perrier-Jouët (0,3 million) ; - spiritueux de marques stratégiques locales (17,7%) : marques Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51, Clan Campbell, etc. ; - spiritueux artisanaux de marques spécialités (6,2%) : marques Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers, Redbreast, etc. ; - vins stratégiques (3,9%) : marques Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios et Wyndham ; - autres (8,8%). A fin juin 2023, le groupe dispose de 96 sites de production dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (28,5%), Amériques (28,7%) et autres (42,8%).

Secteur Distillateurs et caves à vin