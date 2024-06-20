Action RI PERNOD RICARD
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Pernod Ricard

Actions

RI

FR0000120693

Distillateurs et caves à vin

Marché Fermé - Euronext Paris
Autres places de cotation
 17:38:33 20/06/2024 		Après clotûre 20:39:24
131,7 EUR +1,82 % Graphique intraday de Pernod Ricard 131,8 +0,09 %
19:46 PERNOD RICARD : AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
13:31 Pernod Ricard : Wellington Mngt passe sous les 5% du capital CF

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Pernod Ricard

PERNOD RICARD : AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Pernod Ricard : Wellington Mngt passe sous les 5% du capital CF
L'entreprise indienne Allied Blenders and Distillers demande à être introduite en bourse pour un montant de 180 millions de dollars RE
PERNOD RICARD : Bernstein toujours positif ZD
France-Les exportations de spiritueux chutent alors que les tensions commerciales s'aggravent RE
Les exportations de spiritueux français chutent face à l'aggravation du conflit commercial RE
En Direct des Marchés : Stellantis, Alstom, Atos, Soitec, Clariane, McPhy, Broadcom, Tesla... Our Logo
La Fed se réapproprie la narration Our Logo
L'UE va imposer des droits de douane supplémentaires de 25% sur les véhicules électriques chinois-FT RE
Pernod Ricard : plus forte baisse du CAC 40 à la mi-séance du mercredi 29 mai 2024 - AO
Nvidia proche du crime de lèse-Apple Our Logo
Pernod Ricard : Bouygues, Engie, Safran... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris AO
En Direct des Marchés : Bouygues, Michelin, Volkswagen, BHP, ConocoPhillips, BYD, Casino... Our Logo
Pernod Ricard : A suivre aujourd'hui AO
Pernod Ricard signe un accord de licence mondial de cinq ans avec ecoSPIRITS MT
Entech, LDC, Graines Voltz : les valeurs à suivre demain à Paris AO
Pernod Ricard : conclut un accord avec ecoSPIRITS AO
Pernod Ricard : signe une licence mondial avec ecoSPIRITS CF
Pernod Ricard et EcoSPIRITS s'associent pour la distribution mondiale de spiritueux RE
Pernod Ricard s'associe à Ecospirits pour l'expansion mondiale de la distribution de spiritueux en emballage circulaire CI
Transcript : Pernod Ricard SA - Special Call
Pernod Ricard : objectifs de réduction d'émissions de GES CF
Les objectifs de réduction des émissions de Pernod Ricard reçoivent le feu vert du SBTi MT
Le plafond boursier a sauté Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Vallourec, Ubisoft, Cisco, Euronext, Netflix, Siemens, Chubb... Our Logo

Graphique Pernod Ricard

Graphique Pernod Ricard
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Pernod Ricard est le n° 2 mondial de la production et de la commercialisation de vins et de spiritueux Premium et de Prestige. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - spiritueux et champagnes de marques stratégiques internationales (63,4%) : marques Absolut (12,7 millions de caisses vendues en 2022/23), Jameson (10,7 millions), Ballantine's (8,8 millions), Chivas Regal (5,1 millions), Malibu (4,7 millions), Ricard (4,4 millions), Havana Club (4,3 millions), Beefeater (3,7 millions), Martell (2,4 millions), The Glenlivet (1,6 million), Mumm (0,6 million), Royal Salute (0,3 million) et Perrier-Jouët (0,3 million) ; - spiritueux de marques stratégiques locales (17,7%) : marques Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51, Clan Campbell, etc. ; - spiritueux artisanaux de marques spécialités (6,2%) : marques Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers, Redbreast, etc. ; - vins stratégiques (3,9%) : marques Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios et Wyndham ; - autres (8,8%). A fin juin 2023, le groupe dispose de 96 sites de production dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (28,5%), Amériques (28,7%) et autres (42,8%).
Secteur
Distillateurs et caves à vin
Agenda
29/08/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Pernod Ricard

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
129,4 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
164,6 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27,25 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Distillateurs et viniculteurs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PERNOD RICARD Action Pernod Ricard
-17,56 % 35,06 Md
DIAGEO PLC Action Diageo plc
-9,30 % 72,57 Md
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Action Brown-Forman Corporation
-23,98 % 20,54 Md
THAI BEVERAGE Action Thai Beverage
-11,43 % 8,74 Md
EMPERADOR INC. Action Emperador Inc.
-10,22 % 5,01 Md
RÉMY COINTREAU Action Rémy Cointreau
-32,26 % 4,14 Md
ZJLD GROUP INC Action ZJLD Group Inc
-15,89 % 3,66 Md
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Action Radico Khaitan Limited
+7,73 % 2,84 Md
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Action MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-26,57 % 1,61 Md
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Action Fevertree Drinks PLC
-2,48 % 1,51 Md
Distillateurs et viniculteurs
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action RI
  4. Actualités Pernod Ricard
  5. Pernod Ricard : AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintient sa recommandation à l'achat