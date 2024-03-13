Perrigo Company plc est un fournisseur irlandais de solutions de santé et de bien-être en vente libre (OTC), conçues pour améliorer le bien-être individuel. Les secteurs de la société comprennent Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) et Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI). Le secteur CSCA comprend ses activités d'auto-assistance aux consommateurs (catégories OTC, préparations pour nourrissons et soins bucco-dentaires, et fabrication en sous-traitance) aux États-Unis et au Canada, y compris les activités d'auto-assistance de HRA Pharma (catégories Santé des femmes et Soins de la peau) aux États-Unis et au Canada. Le segment CSCI comprend ses activités d'auto-soins pour les consommateurs en Europe et en Australie, qui sont principalement des marques, ses activités de marques de magasins au Royaume-Uni et dans certaines parties de l'Europe et de l'Asie et comprend les activités d'auto-soins de HRA Pharma (catégories Santé des femmes, Soins de la peau et Maladies rares) en Europe. Ses catégories de produits comprennent les voies respiratoires supérieures, les analgésiques et les somnifères, les soins de la peau et l'hygiène personnelle, la santé digestive, la nutrition et autres.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques