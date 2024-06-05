Action PSN PERSIMMON PLC
Persimmon Plc

Actions

PSN

GB0006825383

Construction de logements

Marché Fermé - London S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 17:35:06 05/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 482 GBX -0,20 % Graphique intraday de Persimmon Plc +3,64 % +6,66 %
21:31 PERSIMMON PLC : Berenberg Bank est neutre ZM
10:54 Berenberg relève Taylor Wimpey à "acheter". AN
Dernières actualités sur Persimmon Plc

Le FTSE 100 en passe de connaître sa cinquième séance de baisse consécutive RE
Persimmon aurait des vues sur Cala CI
Les actions londoniennes ouvrent à plat RE
Persimmon envisage une offre de 1 milliard de livres sterling pour Cala Group MT
Persimmon envisage une offre pour l'unité Cala de L&G - Sky News AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Renault, Legrand, Orange, Nexans, Soitec, Julius Bär, Wizz Air... Our Logo
Le nouveau directeur financier de Persimmon prendra ses fonctions à la mi-juin MT
Persimmon confirme qu'Andrew Duxbury prendra ses fonctions de directeur financier le 17 juin AN
Les actions dans le rouge, l'inflation au Royaume-Uni réduisant les espoirs de réduction des taux d'intérêt AN
Les données britanniques mettent en veilleuse les espoirs d'une baisse des taux d'intérêt en juin AN
Le constructeur britannique Vistry relève son objectif de construction de logements en raison de la forte demande de logements abordables RE
PERSIMMON PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Les actions européennes atteignent des records AN
UBS relève Trainline, réduit Kingspan AN
Le FTSE 100 tiré vers le haut par l'optimisme sur les taux américains AN
Les actions soutenues par les données locales et les actions américaines fortes AN
Les marchés boursiers européens clôturent en hausse lundi, les valeurs de l'assurance augmentent ; l'activité économique dans la zone euro progresse MT
Shirine Khoury-Haq quitte son poste d'administrateur indépendant non exécutif de Persimmon Plc à compter du 30 septembre 2024 CI
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Safran, BNP Paribas, Adyen, Philips, Clariane, Nestlé, Sika... Our Logo
Persimmon : baisse des livraisons trimestrielles de logements, mais croissance attendue pour l'ensemble de l'année AN
Les achèvements de maisons au premier trimestre de Persimmon diminuent ; les perspectives sont confirmées MT
Le minier Anglo American examine l'offre d'achat de son rival BHP AN
Le minier Anglo American envisage un rachat par son rival BHP AN

Graphique Persimmon Plc

Graphique Persimmon Plc
Profil Société

Persimmon Plc est le 1er constructeur britannique de maisons. En 2022, le groupe a vendu 14 868 habitations réparties entre logements familiaux traditionnels (11 282 ; Persimmon), logements sociaux abordables (2 694 ; Westbury Partnerships) et maisons individuelles (892 ; Charles Church). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.
Secteur
Construction de logements
Agenda
20/06/2024 - Final dividend
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Persimmon Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
14,84 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
15,13 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,91 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Construction individuelle - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PERSIMMON PLC Action Persimmon Plc
+6,66 % 6,07 Md
DR HORTON Action DR Horton
-3,88 % 47,38 Md
PULTEGROUP, INC. Action PulteGroup, Inc.
+11,96 % 23,75 Md
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Action Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
-2,04 % 17,71 Md
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD. Action Sekisui House, Ltd.
+12,45 % 15,14 Md
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. Action Toll Brothers, Inc.
+16,99 % 12,02 Md
SUMITOMO FORESTRY CO., LTD. Action Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
+32,10 % 7,43 Md
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Action The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
+12,63 % 7,11 Md
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Action Taylor Wimpey plc
+2,89 % 6,78 Md
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC Action Barratt Developments PLC
-9,70 % 6,28 Md
Construction individuelle - Autres
