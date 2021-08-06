Connexion
    WOOF   US71601V1052

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.

(WOOF)
  Rapport
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. toujours positif

06/08/2021 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 5 581 M - 4 744 M
Résultat net 2022 145 M - 123 M
Dette nette 2022 1 370 M - 1 165 M
PER 2022 35,5x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 5 217 M 5 217 M 4 434 M
VE / CA 2022 1,18x
VE / CA 2023 1,16x
Nbr Employés 27 081
Flottant 14,5%
Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,74 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,70 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ronald Coughlin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Nuzzo Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Executive VP
Darren MacDonald Chief Digital & Innovation Officer
John Zavada Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Gary S. Briggs Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 217
CHEWY, INC.2.28%38 193
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC11.87%3 243
ZOOPLUS AG68.90%2 428
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.35.60%1 974
MUSTI GROUP OYJ45.80%1 413