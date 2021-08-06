|
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. toujours positif
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
5 581 M
-
4 744 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
145 M
-
123 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 370 M
-
1 165 M
|PER 2022
|35,5x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 217 M
5 217 M
4 434 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,18x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,16x
|Nbr Employés
|27 081
|Flottant
|14,5%
|
|Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
19,74 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
26,70 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
35,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs