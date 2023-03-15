|
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
6 025 M
-
5 622 M
|Résultat net 2023
104 M
-
96,9 M
|Dette nette 2023
1 423 M
-
1 328 M
|PER 2023
|22,4x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
2 500 M
2 500 M
2 332 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,65x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,59x
|Nbr Employés
|28 495
|Flottant
|26,5%
|Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,40 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|13,85 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|47,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs