Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WOOF   US71601V1052

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.

(WOOF)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  21:00:00 14/03/2023
9.400 USD   -1.98%
13:04Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
ZM
13/03Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Citigroup n'est plus positif
ZM
15/02Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. étend son partenariat exclusif Shop-In-Shop avec le plus grand détaillant canadien de style de vie, la Société Canadian Tire
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat

15/03/2023 | 13:04
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
13:04Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Wedbush à..
ZM
13/03Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Citigroup..
ZM
15/02Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. étend son partenariat exclusif Shop-In-Shop ave..
CI
30/01Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Goldman S..
ZM
17/01Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Morgan St..
ZM
12/01Stop ou encore ?
ZB
11/01Selon Goldman, Petco devrait gagner des parts de marché à long terme grâce aux services..
MT
11/01Transcript : Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Presents at 25th Annual ..
CI
06/01Situation difficile pour Apollo, Carvana, Samsung, ..
ZB
2022Transcript : Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanl..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 6 025 M - 5 622 M
Résultat net 2023 104 M - 96,9 M
Dette nette 2023 1 423 M - 1 328 M
PER 2023 22,4x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 2 500 M 2 500 M 2 332 M
VE / CA 2023 0,65x
VE / CA 2024 0,59x
Nbr Employés 28 495
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,40 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ronald Coughlin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian LaRose Chief Financial Officer
John Zavada Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Justin Tichy Chief Operating & Pet Care Center Officer
Gary S. Briggs Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.-0.84%2 500
CHEWY, INC.4.10%16 341
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC28.49%2 124
MUSTI GROUP OYJ6.28%594
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-0.96%546
BARK, INC.-25.50%197