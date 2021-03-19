|
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : BofA Securities passe à l'achat
Toute l'actualité sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|16:01
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : BofA Securities passe à l'achat
|15/03
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : publication des résultats annuels
|09/03
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : UBS moins optimiste
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Opinion positive de Evercore ISI
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Guggenheim moins optimiste
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive su..
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : BofA Securities n'est plus positif
|09/02
|PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Baird toujours positif
|Recommandations des analystes sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2021
4 892 M
-
4 119 M
|Résultat net 2021
0,09 M
-
0,08 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 383 M
-
2 006 M
|PER 2021
|826x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
5 953 M
5 953 M
5 012 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,70x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,55x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|16,0%
|Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
28,38 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
22,53 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
37,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
25,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-2,35%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs