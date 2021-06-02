|
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : Opinion positive de Citigroup
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Recommandations des analystes sur PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
5 544 M
-
4 553 M
|Résultat net 2022
140 M
-
115 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 362 M
-
1 119 M
|PER 2022
|45,2x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
6 023 M
6 023 M
4 946 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,31x
|Nbr Employés
|27 081
|Flottant
|18,1%
|Graphique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
28,33 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
22,79 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
36,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
24,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-3,47%
