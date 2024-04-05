Petershill Partners plc est une société d'investissement diversifiée et globale basée au Royaume-Uni. La société se concentre sur le capital-investissement et d'autres stratégies de capital privé. La société est une entreprise d'investissement de solutions General Partner (GP) qui fournit des capitaux à des gestionnaires d'actifs alternatifs par le biais d'acquisitions de participations minoritaires. Grâce à ses participations dans 25 sociétés de gestion d'actifs alternatifs (sociétés partenaires), elle offre aux investisseurs une exposition à la croissance et à la rentabilité du secteur de la gestion d'actifs alternatifs. La société investit dans des sociétés partenaires dont les fonds génèrent des revenus, principalement sous forme de commissions. Elle participe aux revenus de commissions provenant de plus de 200 fonds sous-jacents diversifiés en fonction de multiples facteurs, tels que la classe d'actifs, la stratégie d'investissement et le cycle de vie de l'investissement. La société est gérée par Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds