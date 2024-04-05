Action PHLL PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC
Petershill Partners PLC

Actions

PHLL

GB00BL9ZF303

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 16:00:01 05/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
196,6 GBX -0,71 % Graphique intraday de Petershill Partners PLC +1,03 % +15,57 %
15:26 PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC : JPMorgan maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
10:34 RBC recommande à nouveau Direct Line comme "sector perform". AN

Dernières actualités sur Petershill Partners PLC

Azimut Group vend sa participation dans Kennedy Lewis pour 225 millions de dollars à Petershill Partners MT
L'Italien Azimut vend l'intégralité de sa participation dans le groupe d'investissement Kennedy Lewis pour 225 millions de dollars RE
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC : Numis persiste à l'achat ZM
Sainsbury's et Petershill Partners relevés à "acheter". AN
Le FTSE 100 clôture en hausse à l'occasion d'une journée chargée pour les entreprises AN
Les actions en mouvement : plusieurs sociétés britanniques à la fête Our Logo
Petershill Partners réalise un bénéfice, mais les revenus chutent AN
Les actions continuent de ralentir sur fond de tensions mondiales AN
Petershill Partners cherche des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Petershill Partners PLC, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 26, 2024
Petershill Partners dégage un bénéfice pour l'exercice 2023 ; le revenu total diminue MT
Petershill Partners PLC propose un dividende final pour l'année 2023, payable le 14 juin 2024 CI
Petershill Partners PLC publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Citi recommande d'acheter Segro ; Barclays réduit Sage AN
Petershill Partners prévoit une croissance régulière des actifs gérés en 2024 AN
Petershill Partners enregistre une hausse de ses actifs sous gestion pour l'exercice 23 MT
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alstom, Sanofi, Kering, Dassault Aviation, Ipsen, ArgenX, UBS... Our Logo
SocGen réduit Centrica ; Barclays relève Trainline AN
HSBC apprécie Softcat ; Jefferies réduit Future AN
SMALL & MIDCAPS : JP Morgan saque SES et Eutelsat, AlphaValue lâche Clariane Our Logo
RBC réduit HSBC ; Liberum réduit Glencore AN
Petershill Partners confirme ses perspectives avec une augmentation des actifs sous gestion AN
Transcript : Petershill Partners PLC, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 21, 2023

Profil Société

Petershill Partners plc est une société d'investissement diversifiée et globale basée au Royaume-Uni. La société se concentre sur le capital-investissement et d'autres stratégies de capital privé. La société est une entreprise d'investissement de solutions General Partner (GP) qui fournit des capitaux à des gestionnaires d'actifs alternatifs par le biais d'acquisitions de participations minoritaires. Grâce à ses participations dans 25 sociétés de gestion d'actifs alternatifs (sociétés partenaires), elle offre aux investisseurs une exposition à la croissance et à la rentabilité du secteur de la gestion d'actifs alternatifs. La société investit dans des sociétés partenaires dont les fonds génèrent des revenus, principalement sous forme de commissions. Elle participe aux revenus de commissions provenant de plus de 200 fonds sous-jacents diversifiés en fonction de multiples facteurs, tels que la classe d'actifs, la stratégie d'investissement et le cycle de vie de l'investissement. La société est gérée par Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
18/09/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Petershill Partners PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,98 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,297 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,02 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

