ETFs positionnés sur PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi... -2.14% 0.18% Monde Actions HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD 2.69% 0.03% Brésil Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,33 BRL
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,92 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Haut 72,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,53%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -41.76% 56 988
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.42% 1 904 991
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -52.33% 111 514
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -34.78% 108 377
TOTAL SE -31.76% 104 337
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -24.06% 56 988