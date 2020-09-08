Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PBR.A

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PBR.A)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 08/09 23:00:00
8.32 USD   -4.26%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRASETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-2.14%0.18%MondeActions
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD2.69%0.03%BrésilActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Durée : Période :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras : Graphique analyse technique Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,33 BRL
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,92 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Haut 72,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,53%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-41.76%56 988
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.42%1 904 991
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-52.33%111 514
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-34.78%108 377
TOTAL SE-31.76%104 337
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.06%56 988
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group