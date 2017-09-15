ETFs positionnés sur PHARMING GROUP N.V. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 0.42% 0.14% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Conseil PHARMING GROUP N.V.

Un long cheminement Graphique PHARMING GROUP N.V. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,04 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 199% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 107% Ecart / Objectif Bas 72,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PHARMING GROUP N.V. -35.12% 784 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3.41% 397 119 ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.32% 293 294 PFIZER INC. -1.43% 207 495 MERCK & CO., INC. -11.84% 202 858 NOVARTIS AG -14.03% 196 965