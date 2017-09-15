Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Pharming Group N.V.    PHARM   NL0010391025

PHARMING GROUP N.V.

(PHARM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PHARMING GROUP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...0.42%0.14%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Conseil
 PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Un long cheminement
Graphique PHARMING GROUP N.V.
Durée : Période :
Pharming Group N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Pharming Group N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,15 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,04 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 199%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 107%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 72,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PHARMING GROUP N.V.-35.12%784
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.41%397 119
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.32%293 294
PFIZER INC.-1.43%207 495
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.84%202 858
NOVARTIS AG-14.03%196 965
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group