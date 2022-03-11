Connexion
    ALPHA   FR0011191287

PHARNEXT

(ALPHA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel.  Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11/03 16:06:30
0.0757 EUR   +1.88%
15:10PHARNEXT : Formulaire de vote
PU
08/03PHARNEXT : Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire fixée au 21 mars 2022
EQ
28/02PHARNEXT : Report de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire
PU
Pharnext : Formulaire de vote

11/03/2022 | 15:10
PHARNEXT

46 RUE SAINT LAZARE

75009 PARIS

Au capital de 1.185.173,05 euros 498 098 425 R.C.S. Paris

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE

EXTRAORDINAIRE du 21 mars 2022 à 14h30

Au siège social

46 rue Saint Lazare

75009 PARIS

Extraordinary General Meeting

Convened as of March 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm

At the registered office 46 rue Saint Lazare 75009 PARIS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

18/03/2022

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Pharnext SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 3,59 M 3,95 M -
Résultat net 2021 -26,0 M -28,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 6,83 M 7,51 M -
PER 2021 -0,10x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1,59 M 1,75 M -
VE / CA 2021 -1,46x
VE / CA 2022 5,61x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 49,7%
Graphique PHARNEXT
Durée : Période :
Pharnext : Graphique analyse technique Pharnext | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PHARNEXT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,07 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8 245%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valérie Worrall Chief Financial Officer
Lena Elisabeth Svanberg Chairman
Philippe Rinaudo Chief Data Science Officer
Burkhard Blank Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PHARNEXT-58.72%2
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.23%72 625
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.18%67 095
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.17%61 590
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.45%46 945
BIONTECH SE-46.75%33 154