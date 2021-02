PHarol SGPS S A : Report of Judicial Administrators in the insolvency process of Rio Forte - December 2020 Announcements PDF

Announcement | Lisbon | 5 February 2021

Report of Judicial Administrators in the insolvency process of Rio Forte - December 2020

PHAROL, SGPS SA ("PHAROL") informs about the Report of Judicial Administrators in the insolvency process of Rio Forte (Rapport nº 17 des Curateurs), relative to December 31, 2020, available at www.espiritosantoinsolvencies.lu, attached hereto.