Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  PHarol, SGPS S.A.    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PHAROL, SGPS S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
ComStage PSI 20 - EUR-1.00%0.75%PortugalActions



Graphique PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Durée : Période :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. : Graphique analyse technique PHarol, SGPS S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,21 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,14 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 52,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 52,2%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.10.58%142
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.33%236 078
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.27%126 575
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.51%96 151
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.74%86 609
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.98%60 297
