    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:34 14/10/2022
86.64 USD   -0.68%
17:01Philip Morris International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:01Philip Morris International, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
13/10Philip Morris International, Inc. : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
Philip Morris International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

14/10/2022 | 17:01
05/10Philip Morris aurait proposé des concessions à la Commission européenne concernant son ..
MT
05/10Philip Morris offre des concessions à l'UE pour le rachat de Swedish Match
RE
05/10Philip Morris propose des concessions à l'UE dans le cadre de l'opération Swedish Match..
ZR
05/10Les planètes s'alignent au forceps
ZB
05/10EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Engie, STMicro, EDF, GTT, Valneva, Twitter..
ZB
04/10Philip Morris s'apprête à recevoir le feu vert de l'UE pour l'opération Swedish Match d..
ZR
04/10Philip Morris s'apprête à recevoir le feu vert de l'UE pour l'opération Swedish Match, ..
ZR
Données financières
CA 2022 29 797 M - 30 515 M
Résultat net 2022 8 779 M - 8 990 M
Dette nette 2022 23 185 M - 23 744 M
PER 2022 15,5x
Rendement 2022 5,79%
Capitalisation 135 Mrd 135 Mrd 138 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 5,32x
VE / CA 2023 5,26x
Nbr Employés 69 600
Flottant 73,4%
Graphique PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Philip Morris International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Philip Morris International, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 87,23 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 104,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Massimo Andolina Senior Vice President-Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.18%135 221
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.74%82 880
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC24.40%21 393
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-77.01%7 077
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED15.64%823
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-43.81%379