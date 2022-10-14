|
Philip Morris International, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|Toute l'actualité sur PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
29 797 M
30 515 M
|Résultat net 2022
8 779 M
8 990 M
|Dette nette 2022
23 185 M
23 744 M
|PER 2022
|15,5x
|Rendement 2022
|5,79%
|Capitalisation
135 Mrd
135 Mrd
138 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|5,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,26x
|Nbr Employés
|69 600
|Flottant
|73,4%
|Graphique PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|87,23 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|104,39 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs