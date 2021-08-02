|
Phillips 66 Partners LP : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 608 M
-
1 354 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
604 M
-
508 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
3 964 M
-
3 337 M
|PER 2021
|12,5x
|Rendement 2021
|9,58%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 341 M
8 341 M
7 022 M
|VE / CA 2021
|7,65x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,06x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|24,2%
|
|Graphique PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
36,53 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
6,39%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs