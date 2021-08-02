Connexion
    PSXP   US7185492078

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
Phillips 66 Partners LP : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre

02/08/2021 | 18:01
Données financières
CA 2021 1 608 M - 1 354 M
Résultat net 2021 604 M - 508 M
Dette nette 2021 3 964 M - 3 337 M
PER 2021 12,5x
Rendement 2021 9,58%
Capitalisation 8 341 M 8 341 M 7 022 M
VE / CA 2021 7,65x
VE / CA 2022 7,06x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 24,2%
Graphique PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Durée : Période :
Phillips 66 Partners LP : Graphique analyse technique Phillips 66 Partners LP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,53 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,39%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Timothy D. Roberts Chief Operating Officer, Vice President & Director
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
David Bairrington Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP38.32%8 341
ENBRIDGE INC.20.81%79 890
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.21%49 319
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.53%47 757
KINDER MORGAN, INC.27.14%39 392
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.24.94%30 430