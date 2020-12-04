Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Phoenix New Media Limited    FENG

PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

(FENG)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 04/12 22:10:00
2.39 USD   -4.02%
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Phoenix New Media Limited : Graphique analyse technique Phoenix New Media Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 318%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 318%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 318%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED21.94%181
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.95%277 439
COMCAST CORPORATION14.72%236 041
VIACOMCBS INC.-12.83%22 629
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.75%14 152
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.62%10 047
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ