



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,39 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 318% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 318% Ecart / Objectif Bas 318% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED 21.94% 181 WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 5.95% 277 439 COMCAST CORPORATION 14.72% 236 041 VIACOMCBS INC. -12.83% 22 629 THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP -13.75% 14 152 FORMULA ONE GROUP -4.62% 10 047