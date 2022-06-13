Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pierre & Vacances
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    VAC   FR0000073041

PIERRE & VACANCES

(VAC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  11:19 13/06/2022
6.310 EUR   -2.92%
10:23PIERRE & VACANCES : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021/2022
PU
10/06PIERRE & VACANCES : Emissions et cotations - valeurs zone franc - Bons et obligations
CO
06/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Invulnérable, le pétrole ?
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Pierre & Vacances : MISE À DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021/2022

13/06/2022 | 10:23
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, le 13 juin 2022

Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021/2022

Le Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021/2022 (1er octobre 2021 - 31 mars 2022) est disponible dans sa version électronique sur le site Internet du Groupe Pierre & Vacances- Center Parcs à l'adresse suivante : http://www.groupepvcp.comdans la rubrique Finance / Publications Financières / Rapports financiers

1

Disclaimer

Pierre & Vacances SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 08:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PIERRE & VACANCES
10:23PIERRE & VACANCES : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021/2022
PU
10/06PIERRE & VACANCES : Emissions et cotations - valeurs zone franc - Bons et obligations
CO
06/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Invulnérable, le pétrole ?
06/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Lundi 6 juin 2022
AO
06/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Vivendi, Technicolor, Wendel, Beiersdorf, Apple, Twitter, Walgreen..
06/06PIERRE & VACANCES : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
03/06Les valeurs à suivre lundi 6 juin 2022 à la Bourse de Paris
AO
03/06PIERRE ET VACANCES : les actionnaires se prononceront sur la restructuration le 8 juillet
AO
03/06PIERRE & VACANCES : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
01/06PIERRE & VACANCES : Oddo relève son objectif de cours
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PIERRE & VACANCES
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 719 M 1 809 M -
Résultat net 2022 -10,7 M -11,3 M -
Dette nette 2022 315 M 331 M -
PER 2022 -6,13x
Rendement 2022 1,50%
Capitalisation 63,7 M 67,0 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,22x
VE / CA 2023 0,41x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 48,3%
Graphique PIERRE & VACANCES
Durée : Période :
Pierre & Vacances : Graphique analyse technique Pierre & Vacances | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PIERRE & VACANCES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,98 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,31%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Franck Gervais Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Christophe Lemasson Group Director-Finance Operations & Services
Gérard Brémond Chairman
Paul Collinson Director-Operating Innovation & IT Systems
Andries Arij Olijslager Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PIERRE & VACANCES-0.61%67
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP8.59%1 796
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.1.63%1 344
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD18.25%568
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-9.33%193
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY-61.18%66