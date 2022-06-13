Pierre & Vacances : MISE À DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021/2022

Paris, le 13 juin 2022
Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021/2022
Le Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021/2022 (1er octobre 2021 - 31 mars 2022) est disponible dans sa version électronique sur le site Internet du Groupe Pierre & Vacances- Center Parcs à l'adresse suivante : http://www.groupepvcp.comdans la rubrique Finance / Publications Financières / Rapports financiers
