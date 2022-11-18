Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:23 18/11/2022
73.19 USD   +1.22%
17/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Wolfe Research revoit son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
11/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
04/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Credit Suisse maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Guggenheim relève son opinion à neutre

18/11/2022 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
17/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Wolfe Research rev..
ZM
11/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley mai..
ZM
04/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Credit Suisse main..
ZM
03/11Pinnacle West Capital affiche des bénéfices inférieurs au troisième trimestre, mais des..
MT
03/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation augmente ses prévisions de bénéfices consolidés pour ..
CI
03/11Pinnacle West Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et ..
CI
31/10PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de div..
FA
21/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley neu..
ZM
21/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 1er déce..
CI
20/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS déconseille le..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 3 866 M - 3 744 M
Résultat net 2022 482 M - 467 M
Dette nette 2022 8 145 M - 7 890 M
PER 2022 17,1x
Rendement 2022 4,72%
Capitalisation 8 181 M 8 181 M 7 924 M
VE / CA 2022 4,22x
VE / CA 2023 4,29x
Nbr Employés 5 872
Flottant 99,4%
Graphique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Pinnacle West Capital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 72,31 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 66,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,35%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION3.84%8 181
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.79%163 643
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.94%73 556
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.01%70 612
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.77%67 889
ENEL S.P.A.-29.04%52 444