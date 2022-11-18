|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Guggenheim relève son opinion à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 866 M
-
3 744 M
|Résultat net 2022
482 M
-
467 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 145 M
-
7 890 M
|PER 2022
|17,1x
|Rendement 2022
|4,72%
|Capitalisation
8 181 M
8 181 M
7 924 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,22x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,29x
|Nbr Employés
|5 872
|Flottant
|99,4%
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|72,31 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|66,27 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-8,35%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs