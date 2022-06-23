Connexion
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:26 23/06/2022
69.88 USD   +2.30%
20:01PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
22/06Pinnacle West Capital Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 1er septembre 2022
CI
16/06Garda Property loue entièrement le développement industriel Pinnacle West
MT
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neutre

23/06/2022 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 856 M - 3 667 M
Résultat net 2022 455 M - 432 M
Dette nette 2022 8 100 M - 7 703 M
PER 2022 17,0x
Rendement 2022 4,99%
Capitalisation 7 719 M 7 719 M 7 341 M
VE / CA 2022 4,10x
VE / CA 2023 4,22x
Nbr Employés 5 872
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Pinnacle West Capital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 68,31 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,16%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.67%7 719
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.00%146 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.52%77 113
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.09%71 922
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.16%63 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.00%61 254