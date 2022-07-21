Connexion
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:48 21/07/2022
69.29 USD   -0.54%
17:01PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
19/07PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets est à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
18/07PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Barclays reste pessimiste
ZM
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

21/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 800 M - 3 724 M
Résultat net 2022 456 M - 447 M
Dette nette 2022 8 100 M - 7 938 M
PER 2022 17,4x
Rendement 2022 4,90%
Capitalisation 7 872 M 7 872 M 7 714 M
VE / CA 2022 4,20x
VE / CA 2023 4,27x
Nbr Employés 5 872
Flottant 99,7%
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 69,66 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,35%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Denis A. Cortese Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.94%7 872
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.46%153 860
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.61%79 292
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.53%75 376
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.48%63 397
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.99%61 538