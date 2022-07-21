|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 800 M
3 724 M
|Résultat net 2022
456 M
447 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 100 M
7 938 M
|PER 2022
|17,4x
|Rendement 2022
|4,90%
|Capitalisation
7 872 M
7 714 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,20x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,27x
|Nbr Employés
|5 872
|Flottant
|99,7%
|Graphique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|69,66 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|70,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|1,35%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs