Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 814 M
3 753 M
|Résultat net 2022
480 M
472 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 145 M
8 013 M
|PER 2022
|17,2x
|Rendement 2022
|4,70%
|Capitalisation
8 214 M
8 214 M
8 081 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,29x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,33x
|Nbr Employés
|5 872
|Flottant
|99,4%
|Graphique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|72,60 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|66,08 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-8,98%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs