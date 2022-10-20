|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS déconseille le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 818 M
3 884 M
|Résultat net 2022
459 M
467 M
|Dette nette 2022
8 133 M
8 273 M
|PER 2022
|16,0x
|Rendement 2022
|5,32%
|Capitalisation
7 240 M
7 240 M
7 365 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,03x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,06x
|Nbr Employés
|5 872
|Flottant
|99,4%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|64,05 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|70,79 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|10,5%
