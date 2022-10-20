Recherche avancée
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:59 20/10/2022
62.81 USD   -1.94%
19:01Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS déconseille le dossier
ZM
14:01Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : KeyBanc Capital Markets toujours vendeur
ZM
19/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS déconseille le dossier

20/10/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
19:01Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS déconseille le..
ZM
14:01Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : KeyBanc Capital Ma..
ZM
19/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Wells Fargo Securi..
ZM
22/09Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley est..
ZM
13/09Vente d'initiés : Pinnacle West Capital
MT
23/08Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Morgan Stanley est..
ZM
03/08Le bénéfice de Pinnacle West Capital au deuxième trimestre est en baisse, mais le chiff..
MT
03/08Earnings Flash (PNW) PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 1,06 millia..
MT
03/08Pinnacle West Capital Corporation fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2022
CI
03/08Pinnacle West Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et l..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 818 M - 3 884 M
Résultat net 2022 459 M - 467 M
Dette nette 2022 8 133 M - 8 273 M
PER 2022 16,0x
Rendement 2022 5,32%
Capitalisation 7 240 M 7 240 M 7 365 M
VE / CA 2022 4,03x
VE / CA 2023 4,06x
Nbr Employés 5 872
Flottant 99,4%
Graphique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Pinnacle West Capital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 64,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.75%7 240
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.12%144 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.67%68 766
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.88%68 751
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.22%58 309
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.38%54 687