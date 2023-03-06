|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS toujours vendeur
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 133 M
-
3 899 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
470 M
-
444 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
8 601 M
-
8 114 M
|PER 2023
|18,6x
|Rendement 2023
|4,58%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 649 M
8 649 M
8 159 M
|VE / CA 2023
|4,17x
|VE / CA 2024
|4,10x
|Nbr Employés
|5 861
|Flottant
|99,3%
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|76,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,92 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-3,28%
