    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:08:02 06/03/2023
75.74 USD   -0.90%
19:05Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS toujours vendeur
ZM
09:27GARDA Property Group achève la construction d'une propriété dans le Queensland
MT
02/03Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : Mizuho Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation : UBS toujours vendeur

06/03/2023 | 19:05
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 4 133 M - 3 899 M
Résultat net 2023 470 M - 444 M
Dette nette 2023 8 601 M - 8 114 M
PER 2023 18,6x
Rendement 2023 4,58%
Capitalisation 8 649 M 8 649 M 8 159 M
VE / CA 2023 4,17x
VE / CA 2024 4,10x
Nbr Employés 5 861
Flottant 99,3%
Tendances analyse technique PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 76,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,28%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION0.50%8 649
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.69%146 737
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.38%73 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.24%70 572
ENEL S.P.A.5.39%57 088