Pixium Vision    ALPIX   FR0011950641

PIXIUM VISION

(ALPIX)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Pixium Vision : fera une présentation à la H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference les 9 et 10 mars 2021

12/02/2021 | 18:55
This communication is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Since H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is not a tax advisor, transactions requiring tax consideration should be reviewed carefully with your tax advisor. All market prices, data and other information are not guaranteed as to completeness or accuracy and are subject
to change without notice. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC., Member FINRA, SIPC

Disclaimer

Pixium Vision SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 1,70 M 2,06 M -
Résultat net 2020 -9,45 M -11,5 M -
Dette nette 2020 0,17 M 0,20 M -
PER 2020 -3,81x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 44,0 M 53,3 M -
VE / CA 2020 26,0x
VE / CA 2021 34,3x
Nbr Employés 26
Flottant 94,9%
Tendances analyse technique PIXIUM VISION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 239%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 150%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 59,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Lloyd Marc Diamond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Laurens Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chairman
Guillaume Buc Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PIXIUM VISION22.79%53
STRYKER CORPORATION0.12%92 297
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC3.34%18 876
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.23.44%6 254
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.5.38%4 738
GLAUKOS CORPORATION26.63%4 282
