Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  PJSC LUKOIL    LUK

PJSC LUKOIL

(LUK)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 17/12 12:11:37
57.86 EUR   -0.03%
17/12LUKOIL : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
24/11Loukoïl renoue avec les bénéfices au 3e trimestre mais reste très amoindri
AW
19/11LUKOIL : publication des résultats trimestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PJSC LUKOILETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...0.68%0.59%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.68%0.30%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PJSC LUKOIL
Durée : Période :
PJSC LUKOIL : Graphique analyse technique PJSC LUKOIL | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,96 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 70,77 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL-34.94%45 996
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.99%1 888 854
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-40.39%141 033
TOTAL SE-25.84%116 832
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.87%109 265
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.59%71 800
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ