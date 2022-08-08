Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:10 08/08/2022
11.01 USD   -1.74%
19:01PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
04/08PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat
ZM
03/08Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
Actualités 
Toute l'actualité Reco analystes

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/08/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Données financières
CA 2022 60 954 M - 60 015 M
Résultat net 2022 1 026 M - 1 011 M
Dette nette 2022 11 013 M - 10 844 M
PER 2022 9,47x
Rendement 2022 7,77%
Capitalisation 7 870 M 7 870 M 7 749 M
VE / CA 2022 0,31x
VE / CA 2023 0,28x
Nbr Employés 4 100
Flottant 58,9%
Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,20 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,19 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.19.91%7 870
ENBRIDGE INC.12.02%86 572
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.03%56 038
TC ENERGY CORPORATION8.02%48 305
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.15%39 360
WILLIAMS COMPANIES23.73%39 261